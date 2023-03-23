The Weekend named world’s most popular artist

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:39 am

The Weekend named world’s most popular artist

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:39 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 33-year-old Canadian singer popularly known as The Weekend has been named the world's most popular artist by Guinness world records on Monday (20 March). 

The organization bestowed this title upon him after analyzing the data of streaming platforms of some of the biggest names in the industry. 

According to their analysis, Abel Tesfaye aka The weekend has monthly listeners of 111.4 million on a popular streaming platform. He is also the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. 

He trumped big names like Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and other pop sensations and statistically bagged the title of the world's most popular artist. 

His song "Blinding lights" is one of the most listened songs on Spotify. Earlier this month he also swept the Juno awards by winning four awards including artist of the year and songwriter of the year awards. 

The Weekend / Guinness World Record

