'We kinda had two ceremonies': Chris Evans confirms marriage with Alba Baptista

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

'We kinda had two ceremonies': Chris Evans confirms marriage with Alba Baptista

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chris Evans has confirmed his marriage to Alba Baptista. The 42-year-old cleared the air during his panel at New York City Comic-Con on Saturday.

The Comic Con is an annual event which hosts celebrities and stars from the world of comics, movies, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games etc.

"I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!," revealed Evans.

"They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," explained Evans.

In a major relief for his fans, Evans' disclosure ends any speculation whatsoever that was there about his marriage with Baptista. During his attendance at the Comic-Con event, the Captain America star posed with many of his fans and well-wishers. Fans also noticed him wearing a wedding band at the event.

Reportedly, Evans' wedding celebrations were attended by superstars like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth etc.

The two were first seen together as a couple in New York City in November 2022. Later, Evans and Baptista had made their relationship official through an Instagram post.

However, they were careful about not being seen together very often. Reportedly, during their dating days, they often spent their time at Evans' home in Massachusetts.

Evans and Baptista have been building a home in Boston, Massachusetts. The home isn't too far from Evans' hometown of Sudbury.

Chris Evans / Chris Evans marraige / Alba Baptista

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

24m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World