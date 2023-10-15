'We kinda had two ceremonies': Chris Evans confirms marriage with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has confirmed his marriage to Alba Baptista. The 42-year-old cleared the air during his panel at New York City Comic-Con on Saturday.

The Comic Con is an annual event which hosts celebrities and stars from the world of comics, movies, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games etc.

"I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!," revealed Evans.

"They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," explained Evans.

In a major relief for his fans, Evans' disclosure ends any speculation whatsoever that was there about his marriage with Baptista. During his attendance at the Comic-Con event, the Captain America star posed with many of his fans and well-wishers. Fans also noticed him wearing a wedding band at the event.

Reportedly, Evans' wedding celebrations were attended by superstars like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth etc.

The two were first seen together as a couple in New York City in November 2022. Later, Evans and Baptista had made their relationship official through an Instagram post.

However, they were careful about not being seen together very often. Reportedly, during their dating days, they often spent their time at Evans' home in Massachusetts.

Evans and Baptista have been building a home in Boston, Massachusetts. The home isn't too far from Evans' hometown of Sudbury.