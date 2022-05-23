This was made for Cannes, the official trailer will be flawless: Arifin Shuvoo

Splash

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

This was made for Cannes, the official trailer will be flawless: Arifin Shuvoo

Since, the trailer of “Mujib: The Making of a Nation,” biopic of the father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, premiered at 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, 19 May, netizens are criticising the trailer especially for the unconvincing CGI in certain sections

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:51 pm
Arifin Shuvoo at Festival de Cannes
Arifin Shuvoo at Festival de Cannes

Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the titular character of "Mujib: the Making of a Nation" has recently revealed that the trailer premiered at Cannes Film Festival is not the official trailer of the biopic.

Since, the trailer of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," biopic of the father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, premiered at 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, 19 May, netizens are criticising the trailer especially for the unconvincing CGI in certain sections.

"This trailer was made for the Cannes Film Festival. The official trailer will be launched soon," Arifin Shuvoo told Kaler Kantha.

"The film is still in post-production. The trailer has been made with only 13 days in hand, so that it can be launched in the Cannes Film Festival. The VFX scenes of the trailer were made within 10 days, hence it has some flaws in it," he added.

"We can say that the film is still under-cooked. We can taste the real flavour of the film after the completion of the post-production work. The post-production will need two more months and we will gear up to release the official trailer in the meantime," he continued.

People also expressed concern that the trailer does not capture the depth of Bangabandhu's speech which inspired 70 million people to fight for the Independence of our country.

Arifin Shuvoo assures that the official trailer will get rid of all the flaws, including some problems in dubbing.

The actor revealed that the trailer has been lauded by the audiences and critics present at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Several people at Cannes were stunned after knowing certain details about Bangabandhu and expressed enthusiasm to know more about the courageous leader," shared Arifin Shuvoo.

However, people all over the internet are questioning why they have hastily made a trailer for a prestigious platform like Cannes Film Festival.

Despite being directed by veteran Indian director Shyam Benegal, some eagle-eyed audiences even pointed out that some of the microphones used to recreate the iconic 7 March speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have no wires connected to them.

However, Benegal urged everyone not to form a preconceived notion about the film before watching it.

You can’t pass comment on a film by seeing only trailer, says Shyam Benegal

The highly anticipated biopic is scheduled to release in September.

Arifin Shuvoo / Cannes Film Festival / Mujib: The Making of a Nation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter