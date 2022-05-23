This was made for Cannes, the official trailer will be flawless: Arifin Shuvoo

Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the titular character of "Mujib: the Making of a Nation" has recently revealed that the trailer premiered at Cannes Film Festival is not the official trailer of the biopic.

Since, the trailer of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," biopic of the father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, premiered at 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, 19 May, netizens are criticising the trailer especially for the unconvincing CGI in certain sections.

"This trailer was made for the Cannes Film Festival. The official trailer will be launched soon," Arifin Shuvoo told Kaler Kantha.

"The film is still in post-production. The trailer has been made with only 13 days in hand, so that it can be launched in the Cannes Film Festival. The VFX scenes of the trailer were made within 10 days, hence it has some flaws in it," he added.

"We can say that the film is still under-cooked. We can taste the real flavour of the film after the completion of the post-production work. The post-production will need two more months and we will gear up to release the official trailer in the meantime," he continued.

People also expressed concern that the trailer does not capture the depth of Bangabandhu's speech which inspired 70 million people to fight for the Independence of our country.

Arifin Shuvoo assures that the official trailer will get rid of all the flaws, including some problems in dubbing.

The actor revealed that the trailer has been lauded by the audiences and critics present at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Several people at Cannes were stunned after knowing certain details about Bangabandhu and expressed enthusiasm to know more about the courageous leader," shared Arifin Shuvoo.

However, people all over the internet are questioning why they have hastily made a trailer for a prestigious platform like Cannes Film Festival.

Despite being directed by veteran Indian director Shyam Benegal, some eagle-eyed audiences even pointed out that some of the microphones used to recreate the iconic 7 March speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have no wires connected to them.

However, Benegal urged everyone not to form a preconceived notion about the film before watching it.

The highly anticipated biopic is scheduled to release in September.