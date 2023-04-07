Warrant issued to Ameesha Patel for fraud and cheque bounce case

Splash

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 07:49 pm

Warrant issued to Ameesha Patel for fraud and cheque bounce case

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 07:49 pm
Ameesha Patel. Photo: Collected
Ameesha Patel. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been issued a warrant by a Ranchi court in connection with a fraud and cheque bounce case.

According to media reports, the case was filed by Ajay Kumar Sigh, who had invested Rs2.5 crore in Patel's movie 'Desi Magic' for production and promotion. 

The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court despite being summoned multiple times. 

Patel is known for her roles in Bollywood movies such as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar' and 'Race 2'.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

12h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

1d | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

7h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

12h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka