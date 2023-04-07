Warrant issued to Ameesha Patel for fraud and cheque bounce case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been issued a warrant by a Ranchi court in connection with a fraud and cheque bounce case.

According to media reports, the case was filed by Ajay Kumar Sigh, who had invested Rs2.5 crore in Patel's movie 'Desi Magic' for production and promotion.

The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court despite being summoned multiple times.

Patel is known for her roles in Bollywood movies such as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar' and 'Race 2'.