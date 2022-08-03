Warner Bros scraps 'Batgirl' despite the film being in final stages

Warner Bros and DC comics have officially cancelled Leslie Grace starrer "Batgirl" on Tuesday, despite the film being in post-production.

It declined to cite the reason behind the cancellation.

Directed by Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film, with an initial budget of $75 million which rose to $90 million due to shooting amidst Covid 19, will neither release in theatre nor in HBO Max.

The decision refers "Batgirl" ranks among the most expensive cancelled cinematic projects ever.

"Batgirl" starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, also marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. The film also starred JK Simmons, Jim Gordon and Branden Fraser in pivotal roles.

As per media reports, "Batgirl" received green signal in 2021 and was specifically made for the streaming service HBO Max. However, in 2021, former Warner media CEO Jason Killer also made the controversial decision to release their entire 2021 film slate simultaneously on theatres and HBO Max.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the unexpected decision comes after the newly appointed CEO of Warner Bros David Zaslav prioritises cost-cutting and making projects only for theatrical release rather than making projects for the streaming service, which was the priority of the former Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar.

"Batgirl" was reportedly neither big enough for theatrical release, nor small enough to get only OTT release.

As per Variety, DC's desire to only produce blockbuster scale production may have led to the cancellation of "Batgirl."

Apart from "Batgirl," Warner Bros have also cancelled "Scoob!: Holiday Hunt", a sequel to 2020 film "Scoob."

The decision still comes as a shock, as Warner Bros have almost never sent a production to the back burner, instead preferred to get at least some return on their investment by releasing the project on the streaming platform.

Warner Bros is also in trouble about the fate of "The Flash", as its star Ezra Miller has made headlines for multiple legal disputes.