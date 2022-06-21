Warner Bros. is not likely to cast Ezra Miller in future DC films

Sources within Warner Bros. have indicated that even if no more allegations surface about the actor, the studio won't likely keep Ezra Miller in the role of Flash in future DC films.

Ezra Miller's legal issues began in March of this year when the actor was arrested in Hawaii and was fined for disorderly conduct. As reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. had attempted to get help for Miller, but the headlines continue to pile up.

The Flash is scheduled for release on 23 June, 2023. This is an issue for the studio because the film is one of DCEU's most important movies, with a $200 million budget.

It would be hard to market the movie with Miller's ongoing legal troubles. It may force Warner Bros. to scale back the promotion and planned publicity tour or send the film straight to streaming.

"There is no winning in this for Warner Bros," one studio source told Deadline. "This is an inherited problem. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out."

This is not the first time Warner Bros. has had to deal with this type of situation. The studio replaced Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts due to abuse allegations.