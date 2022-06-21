Warner Bros. is not likely to cast Ezra Miller in future DC films

Splash

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

Warner Bros. is not likely to cast Ezra Miller in future DC films

Ezra Miller's legal issues began in March of this year when the actor was arrested in Hawaii and was fined for disorderly conduct

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sources within Warner Bros. have indicated that even if no more allegations surface about the actor, the studio won't likely keep Ezra Miller in the role of Flash in future DC films.

Ezra Miller's legal issues began in March of this year when the actor was arrested in Hawaii and was fined for disorderly conduct. As reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. had attempted to get help for Miller, but the headlines continue to pile up. 

The Flash is scheduled for release on 23 June, 2023. This is an issue for the studio because the film is one of DCEU's most important movies, with a $200 million budget. 

It would be hard to market the movie with Miller's ongoing legal troubles. It may force Warner Bros. to scale back the promotion and planned publicity tour or send the film straight to streaming.

"There is no winning in this for Warner Bros," one studio source told Deadline. "This is an inherited problem. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out."

This is not the first time Warner Bros. has had to deal with this type of situation. The studio replaced Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts due to abuse allegations. 

 

Warner Bros / Ezra Miller / DC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

16m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

16m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply