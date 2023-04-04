Warner Bros-Discovery nears deal to produce new Harry Potter series

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:46 pm

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. Photo: Collected
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. Photo: Collected

Warner Bros-Discovery is nearing a deal to produce a new 'Harry Potter' television series.

According to Bloomberg, the project will be based on JK Rowling's best-selling book series rather than an in-universe spinoff like the 'Fantastic Beasts' films. 

It is rumoured that each season will take inspiration from one of the books, indicating that the studio will have a long-lasting franchise. Rowling will continue to have some creative input into the show under the terms of the agreement, but she will not be the main creator or showrunner.

The studio is looking to house the series under its streaming banner HBO Max, soon to be combined with Discovery+ and rebranded under a new name.

