Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Splash

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Andy Warhol&#039;s &quot;Shot Sage Blue Marilyn&quot;, a painting of Marilyn Monroe, is pictured on display at Christie&#039;s Auction House in advance of the piece going up for auction in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn", a painting of Marilyn Monroe, is pictured on display at Christie's Auction House in advance of the piece going up for auction in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million.

The painting sold for a hammer price of $170 million Added fees gave it a final price of $195 million.

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie's, said in a statement announcing the auction. "The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture."

The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film "Niagara," screened with bright colors over her eyes, hair and lips.

Its title refers to an incident in which a woman shot at a stack of four Marilyn portraits in Warhol's studio with a pistol, although "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" was not struck by a bullet.

Monroe was one of Hollywood's best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 1962.

Warhol died in 1987.

Marilyn Monroe / Shot Sage Blue Marilyn / painting / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

24m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

44m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021