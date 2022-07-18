Warframe developers reveal cinematic look of upcoming title Soulframe

18 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 11:21 am

Warframe developers reveal cinematic look of upcoming title Soulframe

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A cinematic trailer for a new video game 'Soulframe' was released yesterday. Soulframe is the latest title by Digital Extremes, creators of the popular game Warframe.

This new free-to-play open world adventure is "heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration." 

The game is said to have taken inspiration from films such as 'Princess Mononoke' and 'The Never Ending Story'. 

Soulframe promises to "deliver its own independent and uniquely immersive experience." The developers said that the combat "will be slowly paced and melee-focused" when compared to Warframe.The game It is still in its early development, and the release date has not been revealed as of yet. 

 

