Warfaze at 40: The soundtrack of Bangladesh's rock revolution

"You're all leaving for your careers, but till the day I'm alive, I am not giving up on Warfaze. I will see it through and I will take it as far as I can. This is my promise. Just be there when I need you."

This is what an emotional yet hopeful Monirul Alam Tipu said to his bandmates as they were about to take off for the US.

This moment took place about 30 years ago, shortly after the release of their second studio album, 'Obak Bhalobasha,' when some members of the hard rock band faced the difficult choice between their professional lives and their passion.

Warfaze was just around a decade old when members Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal, Russell Ali, and Babna Karim decided to leave the band to pursue higher education and careers abroad.

However, what could have been the end of a promising band, was merely the beginning of a rather legendary one.

And after 30 more years - as Warfaze steps into their 41st year today - it is hard to argue with those who describe it as the greatest band in the history of Bangladeshi music, with the most comprehensive discography and musical diversity.

For Tipu, who has been the unwavering force keeping Warfaze alive all these years, the band's achievements transcend the realm of music. He wholeheartedly believes that Warfaze's contributions extend not just to enriching Bangla music, but also the cultural and linguistic heritage of Bangladesh.

"We were the first to make rock music in Bangla. Others were making contemporary music [adhunik gaan], but no one had really done heavy metal before us. And over the past forty years, we have successfully delivered and touched multiple generations with our music. It's not an easy task, and not every band or musician is destined to reach such heights," said the drummer.

Whether you agree with Tipu's perspective is a different conversation. However, what you cannot argue with is their diverse discography. Warfaze has composed everything from borderline thrash metal to serene and soft acoustic ballads.

Moreover, Tipu asserts that the regular influx of younger and contemporary musicians joining the band over the years helped them stay in touch with current trends, making them relatable to an ever-evolving audience.

"Our philosophy was to make quality and meaningful songs. We needed to love the songs ourselves first. You can't touch the hearts of your listeners if you're not in love with your own compositions in the first place," Tipu added.

In the days before the internet, the founding members of Warfaze often gathered at the 'Rainbow' music store - a haven for musicians and enthusiasts back in the day - to stay updated on global music trends. They spent countless hours studying and contemplating international music.

"We wanted to make progressive music. Fans still come up to us saying we made music ahead of our time. We never wanted to stay fixated on a single tempo and always tried new things; but always in line with our philosophy of making quality music, not music for the sake of it," Tipu added.

Looking ahead, Warfaze chose to remain tight-lipped about any new compositions. They however did reveal that their 'Potchola-2' album, featuring remastered past releases, is currently in the works. Additionally, Warfaze is hopeful about a North America and Canada tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

"We were scheduled to play around 20 shows from June to September, but due to visa issues, we can't get there before July, so the number of shows will decrease. We also have five shows scheduled in Australia next year, and will also be playing in India," said Tipu.

Bangladeshi fans need not worry, as Warfaze intends to do a full countrywide tour with their entire current lineup from November to the first week of January 2025, covering each division between their international visits.

Shob Alo

Well, you can't have a conversation with Warfaze without talking about their latest collaboration with Coke Studio Bangla. The latest rendition of the iconic 'Obak Bhalobasha' broke the internet last month. We couldn't let Tipu go without dredging up some stories about how the original track came to be.

Photo: Courtesy

"Russell composed around 70 percent of the song in 1993-94, the rest was taken care of by Babna and myself," said Tipu.

The final shape of the song came together when Babna, the vocalist on the record, took a trip to Cox's Bazar with his BUET batchmates after completing his final year in Mechanical Engineering. They stayed at the 'Telephone and Telegraph' (TNT) rest house, perched on a hill.

Babna already had the melody in mind, but it was the serene environment and the rhythmic ebb and flow of the beach that inspired him to write the entire song and its lyrics. He played the song for his friends there, and upon returning to Dhaka, he played it for the band.

"We were dumbfounded; unable to believe how beautiful the song was. We had another track in mind for our second album, but we discarded those plans and made Babna's song the title track," said Tipu.

Babna had originally named the song 'Shob Alo,' but Tipu was hell-bent on naming it 'Obak Bhalobasha.' In hindsight, it was one of his better decisions.

