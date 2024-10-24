Want a hit movie? Have the PR agency on speed dial

In today's film industry, the success of a movie often hinges not just on its quality but on how effectively public relations (PR) campaigns shape its narrative. The PR campaigns can break or make prospects of the movie.



Take last year's 'Barbie' as an example. Released on 21 July 2023, it became the most buzzed-about movie, but the excitement had started brewing well over a year before its release. The promotional efforts were relentless—from teasing fans with early snapshots to Margot Robbie embodying her character at every event and Ryan Gosling playing the role of her devoted admirer. The cast fully committed to their roles, ensuring that fans stayed engaged and eager for the film's release.



The marketing team of Barbie further boosted promotions by leaning on the concept of 'Barbenheimer' — a phenomenon that was created by fans as a result of the coinciding release timings of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

"We have to make it happen again. We have to because look what it did for cinema. Look what it did for people. It was joyous and such a celebration of the diverse range of movies out there," said Emily Blunt, a cast member of Oppenheimer, in an interview.

How Barbie's PR resulted in Box Office success

Barbie's marketing team posted memes about the two movies, and even released humorous posters using characters from Oppenheimer with Barbie's tagline. Instead of fighting against each other, the two tonally polarising films joined the hype.

The movement began humorously when fans on X and Reddit created memes blending images and themes from both movies. The concept of a double-feature gained momentum as more engaged with the jokes, transforming into a cultural event that eventually caught the attention of the films' creators and cast.

The PR campaign helped transform the public's expectations from a toy-based movie for kids to a movie for all ages. This narrative shift was crucial in attracting a more mature audience, including cinephiles and feminist critics who might have otherwise overlooked a "Barbie movie".

Babie (2023)

The result was a massive box office success, with the film grossing over $1 billion globally, largely due to its clever PR efforts that framed it as more than just a children's movie.

Contrasting PR strategies



Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel 'It Ends with Us' was adapted into a movie and released on 9 August 2024. It became a box-office hit with $348 million due to the book's existing hype and fan base. However, the PR campaign turned into a disaster when they attempted to mimic Barbie's playful and amusing PR strategies, ignoring the fact that 'It Ends with Us' is a serious movie addressing domestic violence, not a romantic comedy.



The PR troubles surrounding 'It Ends With Us' seem rooted in marketing errors and Blake Lively's promotional approach. One major flaw was the mismatch between the film's heavy subject—domestic abuse—and Lively's upbeat, casual tone during the press tour. Her suggestion for fans to "grab your girlfriends and your florals" for a girls' night at the theatre felt out of place, given the film's serious themes.

Lively also faced criticism for using the press tour to promote her ventures, such as her hair care line and Betty Booze drink brand, which many considered inappropriate given the film's sombre narrative.

It Ends With Us (2024)

Adding to the tension, rumours surfaced that Lively and co-star/director Justin Baldoni had unfollowed each other on social media, fueling speculation of a falling out.

On the other hand, Justin Baldoni showed up for promotional interviews separately from the rest of the cast. He was the only one raising awareness about the risks of domestic violence, which raised his credibility, while Blake Lively became a villain to her fans.

In contrast, 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999) demonstrates how a carefully designed PR strategy can turn a small independent film into a cultural sensation.

Marketed as 'found footage,' the film's campaign blurred the boundary between fact and fiction, making viewers feel as though they were witnessing a real event.

This approach heightened the fear and mystery surrounding the film. The minimalist promotion, which included fake missing person posters and staged interviews with the filmmakers, added to the allure, helping it become one of the most profitable films, with $248 million at the box office relative to its shoestring budget.



PR campaigns in Dhallywood

The PR approach behind Bangladeshi films offers intriguing insights as well, with Monpura (2009) being a prime example. Initially marketed as a niche indie love story, it became a sensation thanks to its music.

Director Giasuddin Selim explained that after completing the film in 2008, they delayed the release to capture additional scenes and aligned the premiere with Valentine's Day 2009. To fund billboard ads, they began selling the soundtrack, first targeting rural areas and then expanding to FM radio.

"In the absence of social media trends, we distributed the music video via Bluetooth and opted for a specific photo for both album covers and billboards to ensure instant recognition of Monpura," said Selim.

However, the release of its soundtrack, featuring chartbusters like 'Nithua Pathare', 'Shonar Moyna Pakhi' and 'Jao Pakhi Bolo Tare', turned the film into a nationwide phenomenon. The PR campaign leveraged the music's popularity, transforming the narrative around the movie from a niche arthouse one to one with broader appeal.

Monpura (2009)

The strategic shift in marketing redefined the narrative and turned Monpura into one of the biggest hits in Bangladeshi cinema, which ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Bangladesh.



Similarly, 'Aynabaji' (2016) was initially marketed as a psychological thriller about a man who takes on various identities. However, as word-of-mouth gained momentum, the PR team shifted focus to highlight the film's soulful soundtracks in the lead-up to its release.

A well-crafted trailer is key to capturing the audience's attention, and when marketed effectively, much of the promotional work is already done. Likewise, 'Hawa' (2022) entertained audiences with its stunning soundtrack and impressive trailer. Its cinematic visuals are still widely discussed, and the song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' became a hit, resonating with people from as young as 3 years old to those well in their 50s.



There are times when PR campaigns put in their best efforts through various marketing strategies, but the movie fails to live up to the hype. For instance, when Chanchal Chowdhury and Jaya Ahsan appeared on Masranga TV as reporters urging viewers to watch 'Debi' (2018), it initially garnered attention. However, poor screenplay and lacklustre performances led to its box-office failure.

Nazmus Sakib, co-founder of the entertainment website 'Cinegolpo,' pointed out, "For a PR campaign to succeed, it's crucial to understand what the movie requires and the target audience. Additionally, while release dates are important, they can also be strategically adjusted."



Antarjal (2023) was released in Bangladeshi theatres a few weeks after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023). As much as Siam Ahmed is beloved among his fans when the opposition is Shah Rukh Khan, there is no competition.

The movie did not do very well in theaters, and even so, the PR team came in for damage control. Siam released a video on his page in conversation with Lumin, the character he plays in the movie. This humorous video poked fun at some current events, including a leaked bts footage of the film where Siam's character is seen slapping Sunehra Binte Kamla's character. This video gave the cinema a new lease on life. When it was released on the OTT platform Toffee, it raked in over 5 million views in just five days.



Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's 'Last Defenders of Monogamy' (2024) generated excitement due to the unexpected pairing of Xefer and Chanchal Chowdhury. While they participated in promotional events and tried to build buzz around Xefer's version of 'Komola Nritto Kore,' the film ultimately fell short.

Last Defenders of Monogamy (2024)

"The plot follows Farooki's familiar formula of infidelity and its complexities, but with weak dialogue delivery and unresolved storylines, the film was a major letdown," explained Nazmus Sakib, highlighting that outdated formulas fail when the performances and core message aren't strong enough.

