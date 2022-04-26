Wachowski sisters auctioning off props from The Matrix

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:31 pm

Lilly Wachowski shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, “So me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! No ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artefacts!”

Wachowski sisters. Photo: Collected via Getty Images.
The Wachowski Sisters are auctioning off items from their personal collection to raise money for trans youths. The list of items include props from the sets of The Matrix, Cloud Atlas, Sense8, and Jupiter Ascending.

Lilly Wachowski shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, "So me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! No ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artefacts!"

All proceeds from the auction will go to 'Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund'. The organisation provides funds, direct services to trans youths, and advocates for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies. 

 

