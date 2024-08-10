Voices on the walls: Artists aspire for a better Bangladesh

It seems like in over a few weeks, our country has witnessed more change than it has experienced in decades.

One of the changes that did not go unnoticed was the waves artists made in the movement, protesting through their art. Daring comics circulated online, walls stood boldly with slogans and graffiti, while many artists themselves joined protests.

The sudden surge in art work everywhere around us, voicing a resistance, was a bleak reminder of how it had slowly slipped out of our lives in the first place.

But artists still feel the weight of being pulled away from the public eye strongly, as they were silenced by censorship. However, with the changes the youth have brought, many feel hopeful with the new scope of better days.

One artist who has remained at the front lines of the movement is Morshed Mishu, also known for his page, Morshed Mishu's Illustration and his barrage of social developmental work.

When Morshed's comics went viral, it was a sign that Bangladesh was not afraid to speak up anymore. His work also lives on the walls of Dhaka city in the form of graffiti, echoing the sentiment of the protesters.

Now, after the long fight, every artist is looking forward to seeing change.

"I want to see a country where there is no discrimination or corruption, and where there is democracy. I want to see a government that does not take bribes and will fulfil their responsibilities," shared Morshed, when asked what his expectations were for a new Bangladesh.

The art scene— especially graffiti artists — have proven themselves to be a vital part of change, as they coloured the nation with rage.

"Not just artists— common people did graffiti on walls, which became their way of protesting. The graffiti lifted their voice and carried it to the mass," Morshed commented, showing how the art around the protest was not solely centred around professionals.

He continues, "We noticed that people expressed their sentiments without holding back. There was little fear. The involvement of artists and common people in protests, through art, has definitely worked like a weapon and made the movement successful."

However, the artist emphasised on how the country has not quite reached the finish line yet.

"Freedom does not mean people can do as they please. While students are working for the country, opportunists have been trying to get their way. Certainly this is not why we protested, neither did artists step up for this. Students did not take bullets and sacrifice their lives, get arrested, and injured for this," commented Morshed.

He concluded, "There's a lot of work left, and we cannot give up now."

Industry professionals such as Goutam Chakraborty, founder of Galleri Kaya, remain hopeful to see artists finally express themselves freely.

"We want a stable and beautiful space for the citizens of the country. People who create art, whether it's painting or writing, should have the freedom to express their thoughts," he commented.

His thoughts resonate with that of Fahim Anzoom Rumman, also known as Bot Against Humanity. Artist Rumman's comics went viral during the movement, even though he removed his signature from his work as a safety precaution.

"The first thing I think every artist wants right now is the removal of DSA [Digital Security Act] and CSA [Cyber Security Act] as there were lots of cartoonists that were taken away, and a lot of young cartoonists who were too afraid to get involved in cartoon-drawing in the 15 year regime. I personally would like that people have proper freedom of speech," said Rumman.

He continues, "I think it's a great time for artists as a lot of projects used to go to animations and comics related to political parties. There were lots of those coming out in a year, with six Mujib animated movies announced. All the people who were not involved in Mujib-related projects were pushed to the side, I hope they will get more attention right now."

Another artist and curator, Wakilur Rahman, expressed a similar view, emphasising the need to move forward with changing times. He remarked, "Unforeseen events have occurred, yet we remain committed to our work and aspire for a peaceful society where we can freely practise our art. Although challenges may arise, we will overcome them and continue to contribute to the country's prominence."

Artist Ranjit Das also advocates for progress and change in the country.

"We refuse to return to darkness; we seek peace and harmony," Ranjit said. "The ransacking and looting must end. Without a solution, the sacrifices of the younger generation will be in vain, and their dreams will remain unrealized. I hope the youth can attain the Bangladesh they've envisioned."

Mohammed Iqbal, an artist and the Professor and Chairman of the Department of Drawing and Painting at the University of Dhaka, also looks to the youth for leadership in the future.

"From the start of the movement, I have supported my students as a teacher, not just as a Chairman. I believe students should have a voice in shaping the government. We cannot exclude them from important decisions," he stated.

"I want to see changes in the social system, and I'm confident we can achieve this by uniting with the youth," he concluded.