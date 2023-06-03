Vin Diesel confirms return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:56 am

Related News

Vin Diesel confirms return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces his reconciliation with Vin Diesel and returns to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, bringing excitement and unity to fans.

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:56 am
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Photo: Collected

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram to announce his reconciliation with Vin Diesel and his highly-anticipated return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared the news, stating, "Last summer, @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us...We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

With a beaming smile in a selfie video from his Hawaiian home, Johnson confirmed that his beloved character Luke Hobbs will make a comeback in the next installment of the action-packed series.

Fans can now rejoice as peace is restored in the "Furious" world, bringing back the dynamic presence of "The Rock" to the big screen.

Johnson emphasized the strong bond he shares with Diesel, stating, "Me and Vin, we have been like brothers for years," adding, "plans that are much bigger than ourselves, those bigger plans are the north star."

The 'Black Adam' star emphasized that their shared vision for the future of the franchise served as their guiding light in making this significant decision.

The tension between the two actors had been widely documented, particularly during the production of 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." While Diesel remained central to the franchise as Dom Toretto, Johnson's character, Hobbs, had been absent from the main series since then, appearing only in the 2019 spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" alongside Jason Statham.

In December 2021, the 'Jungle Crusie performer publicly declined Diesel's invitation to return to the franchise, stating that there was no chance of his comeback. But, the recent announcement reveals a change of heart for Johnson, highlighting the depth of their relationship and their commitment to moving past their differences.

Fans caught their first glimpse of the reconciliation when Hobbs made a surprise appearance in a post-credits scene of the latest installment, "Fast X." In the scene, a vengeful villain named Dante Reyes, portrayed by Jason Momoa, confronts Hobbs, seeking retribution for his father's death. The intense exchange sets the stage for an epic showdown between the two characters, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next movie.

 

The Rock / Fast & Furious / Vin Diesel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

2h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

14h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

20h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

15h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study