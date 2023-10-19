Vijay's film poised to beat Rajinikanth's Jailer in box office collections

Splash

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:03 pm

Related News

Vijay's film poised to beat Rajinikanth's Jailer in box office collections

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:03 pm
Vijay&#039;s film poised to beat Rajinikanth&#039;s Jailer in box office collections

After facing many controversies regarding the much-anticipated release of the Tamil film 'Leo', it is finally being released in cinemas on Thursday (19 October). 

According to local media reports the Vijay-starrer film's first day box office collections look impressive. 

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already registered advance sales worth Rs46.36 crore nett for the first day across India.

Earlier, Rajinikanth's film "Jailer," released in August, managed to earn an impressive Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day, ensuring that it secured the top opening spot for Tamil cinema in the current year. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier anticipated that the movie had the potential to generate a staggering Rs 100 crore on its global opening day. As per his statement to indianexpress.com, he stated, "In India, I predict there is a chance of it doing Rs 70 crore on day one. Worldwide, it might do Rs 100 crore on the opening day, based on the current estimation."

Leo could possibly become the biggest Tamil release of the year. 

 

Tamil film ‘Leo’ / Vijay / leo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

34m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World