Vijay's film poised to beat Rajinikanth's Jailer in box office collections

After facing many controversies regarding the much-anticipated release of the Tamil film 'Leo', it is finally being released in cinemas on Thursday (19 October).

According to local media reports the Vijay-starrer film's first day box office collections look impressive.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already registered advance sales worth Rs46.36 crore nett for the first day across India.

Earlier, Rajinikanth's film "Jailer," released in August, managed to earn an impressive Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day, ensuring that it secured the top opening spot for Tamil cinema in the current year.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier anticipated that the movie had the potential to generate a staggering Rs 100 crore on its global opening day. As per his statement to indianexpress.com, he stated, "In India, I predict there is a chance of it doing Rs 70 crore on day one. Worldwide, it might do Rs 100 crore on the opening day, based on the current estimation."

Leo could possibly become the biggest Tamil release of the year.