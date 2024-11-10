Veteran actress Afroza Hossain passes away after long battle with cancer

Veteran actress Afroza Hossain passed away at 6 am on 10 November after a prolonged illness. Actress Monira Mithu confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to her colleagues, Afroza was diagnosed with uterine cancer in September 2022, which later spread to her spinal bones. Despite receiving treatment in India and showing signs of recovery late last year, she ultimately succumbed to her illness.

The entertainment industry is in mourning, with Monira Mithu reminiscing, "Who will I talk to three times a day now? Who will give me courage? I'm in Tangail, and I couldn't say a final goodbye."

Actor Tariq Anam Khan also expressed his grief, saying, "Afroza Hossain was incredibly versatile, effortlessly bringing various characters to life. She was a remarkable person who fought bravely against cancer. May her soul rest in peace."

Afroza Hossain began her acting career in 2008 with the drama series 'Anondo Paath Ashor', directed by Mamunur Rashid. She went on to receive acclaim for her role in Rashid's 'Thetaru' and appeared in other notable works like 'Surjo Oster Age' and 'Bideshi Chele'. Her final film appearance was in 'Abar Boshonto', directed by Anonno Mamun.

