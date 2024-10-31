Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan passes away at 95

Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan passes away at 95

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Masud Ali Khan is no more. The 95-year-old veteran actor breathed his last around evening 5 PM today.

His career, spanning over six decades, showcased his talent in television, theatre, and film, with memorable performances that etched his name in the hearts of audiences.

Masud Ali Khan's contributions to Bangladeshi television and film included notable works like 'Kul Nai Kinar Nai', 'Nodi O Nari', and 'Dipu Number Two'. Known for his versatility, Khan brought life to his roles with unparalleled depth, gaining admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

His career was marked by accolades, including the prestigious Ekushey Padak for his contributions to the arts. The nation mourns the loss of a true icon in Bangladeshi cinema.

The burial of the actor will take place on Friday after the Zuhr prayer in Khan Baniapara village, Manikganj.
 

