Uttam-Suchitra classics streaming on Chorki. Photo: Collected

The mode of cinema consumption might have changed, but the love and demand for timeless classics has not diminished.

OTT platform Chorki has added 17 classics of the iconic duo Uttam-Suchitra to their streaming category 'Chorki Classic'.

Redoan Rony, Chief Operating Officer of Chorki, said, "Chorki has accumulated these legendary films that have been engaging audiences across and through generations. Being able to show Uttam-Suchitra's chemistry is indeed a milestone for Chorki."

The films starring Uttam-Suchitra made their streaming debut on 31 March at 8 PM in Chorki.

Classics from their filmography - Debi Chowdhurani, Pathey Holo Deri, Sharey Chuattor, Antony Firingee, Silpi, Indrani, Haar Mana Haar, Sagarika, Bipasha, Ora Thake Odhare, Agni Pariksha, Deya Neya, Dwip Jole Jay, Chowringhee, Dui Prithibi, Upahar and Sanyasi Raja - are available on the platform now.