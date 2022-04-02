Uttam-Suchitra classics streaming on Chorki

Splash

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

Uttam-Suchitra classics streaming on Chorki

OTT platform Chorki has added 17 classics of the iconic duo Uttam-Suchitra to their streaming category ‘Chorki Classic’

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 11:11 am
Uttam-Suchitra classics streaming on Chorki. Photo: Collected
Uttam-Suchitra classics streaming on Chorki. Photo: Collected

The mode of cinema consumption might have changed, but the love and demand for timeless classics has not diminished.

OTT platform Chorki has added 17 classics of the iconic duo Uttam-Suchitra to their streaming category 'Chorki Classic'.

Redoan Rony, Chief Operating Officer of Chorki, said, "Chorki has accumulated these legendary films that have been engaging audiences across and through generations. Being able to show Uttam-Suchitra's chemistry is indeed a milestone for Chorki."

The films starring Uttam-Suchitra made their streaming debut on 31 March at 8 PM in Chorki. 

Classics from their filmography - Debi Chowdhurani, Pathey Holo Deri, Sharey Chuattor, Antony Firingee, Silpi, Indrani, Haar Mana Haar, Sagarika, Bipasha, Ora Thake Odhare, Agni Pariksha, Deya Neya, Dwip Jole Jay, Chowringhee, Dui Prithibi, Upahar and Sanyasi Raja - are available on the platform now.

 

Uttam Suchitra / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

34m | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

23h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Now | Videos
Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

Now | Videos
Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

9m | Videos
Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

9m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh