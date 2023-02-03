US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise' in article, angers fans: 'The disrespect!'

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise' in article, angers fans: 'The disrespect!'

An American journalist and critic referred to Shah Rukh Khan as 'India's Tom Cruise' in an article, angering his fans who asked him to amend his piece. The Top Gun: Maverick star began to trend after Shah Rukh's fans spoke up on Twitter

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:01 pm
US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan &#039;India&#039;s Tom Cruise&#039; in article, angers fans: &#039;The disrespect!&#039;

The global success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has caught the notice of international critics as well. The Hindi action film has broken box-office records worldwide and domestically. American journalist and critic, Scott Mendelson, referred to Shah Rukh as India's Tom Cruise in an article, angering his fans who asked him to amend his piece. The Top Gun: Maverick star began to trend after Shah Rukh's fans spoke out on Twitter.

The US journalist shared his article titled 'India's Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster 'Pathaan'' which was published for the website The Wrap. His piece looked at how Shah Rukh's comeback film was reviving the Hindi film industry after a lean period. The actor is returning to the big screen after four years.

Replying to Scott's tweet, his fans asked him not to compare Shah Rukh with the American star. One fan stated, "SRK is SRK! He isn't Indian Tom Cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films." Another flipped his statement and shared, "You made an emotional mistake in your statement. Shah Rukh Khan is Emotion. He is the greatest among the Best, the best among the greatest. Period!! Though I like Tom, I would not mind at all if you address him as American's Shah Rukh Khan."

Many others pointed out the disrespect handed out to Shah Rukh in the comparison. One Twitter user wrote, "Correct the headline of your newsletter. Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, no one ever will be able to come even closer to him. No one is comparable with him." Another fan explained, "I know you're just trying to provide context but as a white American who hadn't seen a single Bollywood movie until 2019, Shah Rukh is so much more than Tom Cruise. There is no Hollywood equivalent."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, released on 25 January. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film featured Shah Rukh as an Indian spy trying to protect a former rogue agent from spreading terror around the world. The Hindi film has collected around ₹700 crore at the worldwide box office since its release.

Shah Rukh Khan / Tom Cruise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

11h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

12h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane