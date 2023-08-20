'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones who won Emmy for the role dies at 66 due to pulmonary disease

'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones who won Emmy for the role dies at 66 due to pulmonary disease

For his role as William Hill in 'This Is Us', Ron Cephas Jones won a guest acting Emmy in 2018 and another in 2020

Ron Cephas Jones. Photo: Collected
Ron Cephas Jones. Photo: Collected

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role in 'This Is Us,' died aged 66 on Saturday, August 19. For his role as William Hill, Ron won a guest acting Emmy in 2018 and another in 2020. His daughter Jasmine won her first Emmy that same year.

A representative for Ron said in a statement to the news outlet PEOPLE, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway," the statement continued.

"Ron's inner beauty and soul were evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones," it added.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, the actor said he battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The year before, he received a double lung transplant at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

He said in an interview with Today last year, his performance in Clyde's on Broadway served as a motivation for him to recover quickly. "I don't want to say a miracle, but I was very fortunate. I had great doctors. It still was a very difficult and arduous recovery. I'm recovering for the rest of my life," Ron said at the time. "You don't get new lungs and start running track. It's a procedure that you have to constantly work on your body. Medication is involved and therapy."

The New Jersey native was also seen in 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2016), 'The Get Down' (2016-2017), 'Luke Cage' (2016-2018), 'Looking For Alaska' (2019) and 'Truth Be Told' (2019-2023).

This Is Us / Ron Cephas Jones

