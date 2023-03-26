US Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charges

Jonathan Majors poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Creed III-famed actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested on strangulation, assault and harassment charges, BBC has reported.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said Majors, who stars alongside Michael B Jordan in the recently released film, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," a police spokesperson said.

Jonathan Majors was briefly taken into custody.

A legal representative for the 33-year-old actor denied any wrongdoing.

The NYPD said they were called around 11:14 local time after receiving a 911 call from an apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea district.

They stated that the woman was brought to the hospital after suffering minor head and neck injuries.

He was released from custody by Saturday night, an NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press news agency.

A representative for the actor told the LA Times: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Only a few weeks had passed since Majors' Oscars award presentation before being arrested.

After making his cinematic debut in The Last Black Man in San Francisco in 2019, his career took off. He later starred in the Netflix western The Harder They Fall and the Marvel Comics movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors portrays Jordan's rival in the boxing movie Creed III, which was released earlier this month,