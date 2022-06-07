‘Urban Issues of Dhaka: An Artistic Gaze’: When art and research meet

An installation of bamboo sticks carefully placed throughout the exhibition hall at Alliance Française created barriers to the path of visitors, who had to navigate their way around them. Was this by design or was it just for aesthetics?

"The bamboos represent a city under construction, requiring additional time to navigate. The restrictions set by the installation also signify life in Dhaka, where one needs to steer their way out of trouble," explained Dr Shilpi Roy and Dr Tanjil Sowgat.

The installation work perfectly mirrors the theme of the exhibition. The show was part of an impact activity organised by the GCRF Centre for Sustainable, Healthy and Learning Cities and Neighbourhoods (SHLC), which is an international research consortium of eight partners studying urbanisation and sustainable development challenges of 14 cities in Asia and Africa.

Dr Shilpi Roy and Dr Tanjil, organisers of this event, are both academics at the University of Khulna. Dr Shilpi and Dr Tanzil are working as investigators at the SHLC project, focusing on Khulna and Dhaka, respectively.

Topion by Mahbubur Rahman

The organising team of 'Urban Issues of Dhaka: An artistic Gaze' have been working on this project for an entire year. Initially, the researchers shared their research and communicated with the artists, who then created works of art on these findings.

The show was composed of paintings, sculptures, and installations by eminent and up-and-coming artists. Moreover, 30 artworks from school children – from marginalised areas of Dhaka city – were showcased at the event.

They wanted experienced artists to impart their critical-thinking talents, the youngsters to transmit their youth-centric experience, and the slum kids – with their pure hearts – to reflect the true scenario of their surroundings.

The participating artists included Dr Kazi Ghiyasuddin, Sahid Kabir, Dhali Al Mamoon, Tayeba Begum Lipi and Mahbubur Rahman, who are widely known for their profound contributions to modern art.

The young artists included Sunanda Rani Borman, Mahamudul Hasan, Md. Mojahidur Rahman Sarker, Kuntal Barai and SM Shaha Anisuzzaman Faroque.

The show was curated by architect Salauddin Ahmed.

"We are researchers. We can't expect policymakers to go over thousands and thousands of our findings. So we thought why not show our research with visuals. It will be easier for everyone to comprehend our study," said Dr Shilpi. "We hope this exhibition will help people better understand our city and think critically about the issues that are hindering its development."

"We wanted to challenge the common modernist philosophy where everyone thinks modernisation or formalisation is the only solution. Lipi Apa tried to show how increasing security in the city has actually made us feel more insecure about life. Dhali Al Mamun Sir addressed the birds and animals in the city. We wanted to present policymakers with varying perceptions," said Dr Tanjil, who designed the concept for the show.

Md Mojahidur Rahman Sarker has been working as a sculpture artist for decades and his work was one of the more interesting pieces at the show. He wanted to show how the plants and animals are also a part of our city's ecosystem and how gradual urbanisation is hindering their existence. As he explained, "The city can look modern but it will be devoid of life."

Mahamudul Hasan's artwork was centred on slum dwellers and their hardships. He had been working on it since late 2020.

"When I personally speak with people from the slums, it is very common for them to not have a stable address. They are always moving from one shelter to another. I used the head of an excavator to show their fear of eviction. And I think it's a significant part of our city."

Eviction and Shelter!

By Mahamudul Hasan

Life in the slums of Dhaka is miserable for its people. The first collection of portraits in this series are the fearful faces of the slum dwellers and an excavator. Fear of eviction, the uncertainty of income, uncertain future and struggle of life make them worried.

Waif

By Md. Mojahidur Rahman Sarker

In my work I focused on animals, and how cities have become inhabitable for them. The frog in the sculpture reminds us of the past. We see them in our village homes. A frog is often seen at corners of houses. They choose to live in the dark, in calm and quiet corners. The turtle symbolises the balanced ecosystem of rural life.

Topion

By Mahabubur Rahman

These artworks represent my memories. These are memories from old Dhaka and the connection I felt with my old neighbourhood. These places are now plagued by pollution, overpopulation, noise and individualist life that ignores the needs of animals and plants around them.