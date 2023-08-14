Upcoming Netflix originals in September 2023

September is going to be an exciting month for Netflix, as it will see the end of several beloved shows as well as the start of new ones. Here's a list of the most anticipated Netflix originals coming this September.

Disenchantment

Disenchantment brought the fictional medieval kingdom of Dreamland to life with its fantasy sitcom-style animation. The show was created by Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama.

The story follows the lives of the adventurous and rebellious princess Bean, her demon friend Luci and their elf Elfo. Together, the trio explores the world of Disenchantment in search of uncovering conspiracy theories.

The show stars Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, and Nat Nixon in lead roles.

The fifth and final part of the show is set to premiere on 1 September.

Friday Night Plan

Friday Night Plan tells the story of the adventures (or misadventures) of two high school brothers on a fateful Friday Night. It's a heartwarming tale of sibling camaraderie and the passion of young adult life.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan. It's produced under the banner of Excel Entertainments with Netflix having the official distribution rights.

The up-and-coming cast includes Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Amrith Jayan, Medha Rana, and Ninad Kamat with Juhi Chawla Mehta in a special guest appearance.

Friday Night Plan premieres on 1 September.

Virgin River

Virgin River follows the story of Melinda. One day she answers an ad to become a nurse and midwife in the remote Californian town of Virgin River. What was initially an escape from the past and bad memories, soon takes an unexpected turn.

The series is produced by Reel World Management and is based on the best-selling Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. It stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Colin Lawrence in lead roles.

The series will be back for its fifth season on 7 September.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The beloved Kung Fu Panda series is back with its third season. The series follows the story a few years after the premise of Kung Fu Panda 3 and the second season, The Paws of Destiny. This time, Po must leave home and wander on a journey to find the 4 elemental weapons. In his quest, Po is joined by an English Knight called Luthera, who also happens to be a brown bear.

Jack Black reprises the role of the much-loved Po with Rita Ora, Chris Geere, and Della Saba in supporting roles. Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings also reprised their roles in the development of the new season.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will premiere on 7 September.

A Time Called You

A Time Called You is an upcoming South Korean time travel romance series. It is based on the novel Someday or One Day by Juang Tien-jen. The story follows the life of Jun-hee as she mourns the loss of her boyfriend, Yeon-jun in 2023. Somehow she teleports back to 1998 in the body of an 18-year-old Min-ju. What's even more surprising is that in this timeline, she meets Si-heon who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend.

The series is directed by Kim Jin-won and stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-be, and Kang Hoon in lead roles.

It is set to premiere on 8 September.

Sex Education

The most anticipated release of September has to be the fourth and final season of Sex Education. The comedy series follows the lives of students, parents, and staff of the fictional Moordale Secondary School. How they navigate through the problems, the dynamics, and the hilarity that follows in each episode is finally set to get its deserving conclusion.

The star-studded cast of Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and others will reprise their roles. Jamie Campbell will continue to be the executive producer along with Ben Taylor, Laurie Nunn, and Clara Couchman (season 4).

The series is set to premiere on 21 September.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Fans of the Spy Kids movies should rejoice, as the beloved franchise is about to get a reboot. In the new Spy Kids movie, the children of the greatest spies must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world from a deadly computer virus.

The reboot will feature Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez in the lead roles, along with Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. The film will be directed by Robert Rodriguez with Skydance and Spyglass Media Group as the producers.

The movie will hit Netflix screens on 22 September.