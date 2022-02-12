Unnamed woman accuses US rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in lawsuit

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

The woman was described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg.

The woman said in the lawsuit she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by a Snoop Dogg employee who is also named as a defendant. The parties tried to resolve the matter through mediation, the complaint said.

Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "Gold digger season is here be careful... keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small."

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, said the post appeared shortly after mediation talks broke down.