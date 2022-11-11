Universal partners with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Pictures for biopic

11 November, 2022, 10:00 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Universal Pictures is developing a film about the life of hip-hop star and pop culture icon Snoop Dogg. The film marks the first project under the rapper's newly formed Death Row Pictures. Dogg will produce along with Hughes and Sara Ramaker.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind," said Dogg. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

The film is the first from Dogg's Death Row Pictures and will feature music from his extensive catalogue. He purchased the Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group earlier this year. 

"I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries and possibly do my life story," Dogg said in December.

 

