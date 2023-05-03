Union to brief Hollywood writers as strike disrupts TV production

Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America protest at a picket line outside Paramount Studios after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters

Striking film and television writers are set to meet with union leadership on Wednesday to discuss the work stoppage that threw Hollywood into disarray as the industry deals with changes brought on by the streaming TV boom.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" and other late-night shows aired re-runs on Tuesday night after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, leaving them without teams to craft topical jokes based on the day's news. Production for scripted series in Los Angeles was halted for the remainder of the week.

"I just want to make sure that we're all getting our fair due. We create these stories," 28-year-old writer Maya Houston said on a picket line outside the Paramount film studio. "It comes from the brains of these writers and I feel like we should be paid and compensated for it."

Negotiators for the WGA, which represents roughly 11,500 writers, were scheduled to meet with members in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday evening to provide details of the talks and the decision to order a strike.