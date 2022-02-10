UN chief Guterres condoles demise of Indian subcontinent's 'voice' Lata Mangeshkar

Splash

BSS/ AFP
10 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 12:23 pm

UN chief Guterres condoles demise of Indian subcontinent's 'voice' Lata Mangeshkar

The UN Secretary General's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told PTI on Tuesday that Guterres “expressed his condolences to her family and to the people of India, over the loss of someone who had truly been the voice of the subcontinent”

Lata Mangeshkar. Getty Image via BBC
Lata Mangeshkar. Getty Image via BBC

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condoled the demise of the legendary Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who "truly had been the voice of the subcontinent".   

Mangeshkar, who will be counted as one of India's greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.    

The UN Secretary General's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told PTI on Tuesday that Guterres "expressed his condolences to her family and to the people of India, over the loss of someone who had truly been the voice of the subcontinent".

 India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Sunday said the passing of Mangeshkar is an "irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music".

"Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever," he said.      

Taking to Twitter, Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia on Sunday said Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale of India, is no more. We mourn the passing of this remarkable woman, a music legend whose beautiful voice is indelibly etched in our memories & our hearts."    

Diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) also condoled the demise of Mangeskar, who was known as the 'Nightingale of India'.    

"The melodious voice of the legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji will live with us forever. Deepest condolences to her family & fans all over the world," FIA said.

 

