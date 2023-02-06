ULAB hosts 9th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival

Showcasing 26 films made by mobile filmmakers from 25 different nations, the 9th edition of Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) was inaugurated on Saturday at the permanent campus of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) campus in the capital's Mohammadpur.

The jury chair for the newly introduced Open Door and Vertical Film categories and 'Hawa'-famed executive producer-filmmaker Shimul Chandra Biswas also joined the inauguration ceremony as the special guest.

ULAB Media Studies and Journalism Head of Department Professor Dr Jude William Genilo inaugurated the screening sessions at the 'Black Maria', a dark tent set at the ULAB open ground for film screenings at daylight.

"No matter what type of ethnicity you belong to, films bring us all together," Dr Genilo said at the ceremony.

Selected films are being screened in five categories at this year's festival: Open Doors, One Minute, Short Film, Vertical Film, and Mojo Story. The closing ceremony of the festival was held at Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambhar, in Dhanmondi.

