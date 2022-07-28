Ukraine President Zelensky brutally trolled for Vogue photoshoot with wife amidst war

28 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
They posed holding hands sitting across a table and were also seen sharing a warm embrace to show their support for one another. Olena was photographed standing next to tankers and soldiers to highlight the crisis in Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife First lady Olena Zelenska. Photo: Vogue/Instagram
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife First lady Olena Zelenska. Photo: Vogue/Instagram

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's digital cover photoshoot for Vogue magazine with his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, amidst the ongoing war in the country, has drawn massive criticism from social media users.

In the pictures clicked by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, the couple was brought under the limelight in a bid to represent their hardships in the war-stricken atmosphere. Zelensky and his wife's faces were stern with sombre expressions, yet a show of strength.  

They posed holding hands sitting across a table and were also seen sharing a warm embrace to show their support for one another. Olena was photographed standing next to tankers and soldiers to highlight the crisis in Ukraine.

But their novel intentions totally backfired when Twitter users began to brutally troll Zelensky for the pictures and called him "unserious" for doing a photoshoot amidst the bombardment in the country.

"I can't believe Zelenskyy is doing Vogue photo shoots while Russia is bombing his country. This is so unserious," tweeted a user.

Another user sarcastically wrote, "The country is going through a war. Zelenskyy- Maybe a Vogue photo shoot with my wife could help."

Ukraine has been under severe pressure since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on 24 February, and declared war against the country.

Ukraine President Zelensky received immense praise both from the people of his country and around the world for his heroic leadership during the war.

Zelensky, who has also portrayed a real-life president in a television show, caught global attention for his charismatic skills and ability to persuade world leaders.

However, almost after 4 months of the war crisis, Zelensky's photoshoot for Vogue went viral and brought him under massive media criticism and scrutiny from netizens.

