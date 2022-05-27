UK prosecutors authorise charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sex crimes

Splash

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:43 am

Related News

UK prosecutors authorise charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sex crimes

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:43 am
UK prosecutors authorise charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sex crimes

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for sex offences including assaults on three men following an investigation by police in London, said on Thursday.

Police said the alleged offences had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013, with four incidents taking place in the capital and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.

"The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Spacey will be charged if he is arrested in England or Wales, a CPS spokesperson said.

Spacey, once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct five years ago.

In November 2017, London's Old Vic theatre said it had received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from 20 men who came into contact with him at the theatre, or in connection with it, between 1995 and 2013.

He was dropped from the TV show "House of Cards" and removed from the movie "All the Money in the World" after the accusations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The 62-year-old, who won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" and best supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects", has previously denied all accusations of misconduct.

Roberto Cavazos, an actor who worked at the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, said in 2017 he had encounters with the Hollywood star at the time "that verged on what you could call harassment".

It is not known if Cavazos is one of the men Spacey has been charged with assaulting.

Spacey is being sued in the United States by actor Anthony Rapp who accuses him of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s when Rapp was about 14.

A judge in Manhattan last year dismissed claims by a second man who was suing Spacey, after the plaintiff refused to identify himself publicly.

In 2019, Massachusetts prosecutors dropped a criminal case accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a bar three years earlier after the alleged victim refused to testify.

 

Kevin Spacey / sexual harrassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

‘Government officials tend to show exaggerated food production data to make the higher-ups happy’

1h | Interviews
“The Chronicle of the Postal System in Bangladesh” in the Dak Bhaban, the headquarters of Bangladesh Postal Directorate in the capital’s Agargaon, showcases the history of the development of the postal system of Bangladesh. The oldest stamp in the gallery dates back to 121 BC. Photo: TBS

From runners to digital Speed Post: How our postal system evolved

1h | Features
Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

19m | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

11h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

12h | Videos
Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide