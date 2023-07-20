‘Two Women’: Designer Sabyasachi puts plaque in Mumbai store in tribute to Runa Laila and his mother

Internationally acclaimed Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has made a special tribute to Bangladeshi singer and composer Runa Laila and his mother – two women who have inspired him – by putting a plaque titled 'Two Women' in his Mumbai store.

Describing his utter admiration for the renowned Bangladeshi singer, Sabyasachi wrote in the plaque, "Across the border, in Bangladesh, another woman I admire wore a similar black and gold sari with her own chandbalis, cropped hair and sleeveless blouse. The legendary songstress Runa Laila.

I was an obsessive fan. Back then, my very strict father allowed me exactly ten minutes of Doordarshan-just enough time to watch Runa Laila sing Dumadum Mast Kalandar."

The Bangladeshi singer thanked Sabyasachi through her official Facebook account on Tuesday.

"The internationally acclaimed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has put a plaque in his Mumbai store that says TWO WOMEN. And of the two, one is his mother and the other is me. Two women who have inspired and influenced him," Runa Laila wrote.

"I'm deeply honoured," she said, adding, "Thank you Sabya."