‘Two Women’: Designer Sabyasachi puts plaque in Mumbai store in tribute to Runa Laila and his mother

Splash

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

‘Two Women’: Designer Sabyasachi puts plaque in Mumbai store in tribute to Runa Laila and his mother

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 05:04 pm
‘Two Women’: Designer Sabyasachi puts plaque in Mumbai store in tribute to Runa Laila and his mother

Internationally acclaimed Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has made a special tribute to Bangladeshi singer and composer Runa Laila and his mother – two women who have inspired him – by putting a plaque titled 'Two Women' in his Mumbai store.

Describing his utter admiration for the renowned Bangladeshi singer, Sabyasachi wrote in the plaque, "Across the border, in Bangladesh, another woman I admire wore a similar black and gold sari with her own chandbalis, cropped hair and sleeveless blouse. The legendary songstress Runa Laila.

I was an obsessive fan. Back then, my very strict father allowed me exactly ten minutes of Doordarshan-just enough time to watch Runa Laila sing Dumadum Mast Kalandar."

The Bangladeshi singer thanked Sabyasachi through her official Facebook account on Tuesday.

"The internationally acclaimed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has put a plaque in his Mumbai store that says TWO WOMEN. And of the two, one is his mother and the other is me. Two women who have inspired and influenced him," Runa Laila wrote.

"I'm deeply honoured," she said, adding, "Thank you Sabya."

 

Runa Laila

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

5h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

6h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers