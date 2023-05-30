Two Marvel super fans set Guinness World Record with 34 MCU tattoos each

Two Marvel enthusiasts have taken their fandom to the next level. They were recently recognised for having the most MCU characters tattooed on their bodies.

With 34 tattoos, Rick Scolamiero of Canada and Ryan Logsdon of the United States set a Guinness World Record for the most Marvel comic book characters inked on the body.

Rick previously held the record with 31 Marvel tattoos. Ryan, on the other hand, asserted his claim with 34 tattoos. However, before he could be proclaimed the new record-holder, Rick, who was unfamiliar with Ryan and his claims, informed the Guinness World Record body that he'd received three more tattoos, bringing his total to 34. As a result, they were both named world record holders.

Journey to the record: a decade of tattooing Marvel characters

Rick began tattooing in 2011 with a Spider-Man on his forearm since he has been a great Marvel fan since he was a child and has dreamed of a Marvel sleeve for years. His fave superheroes are Spider-Man and the Silver Surfer.

Ryan began about 2009. He claims that the initial concept was only for Daredevil and Bullseye because Daredevil is his favourite character.

Personal favourites: superheroes and MCU films that inspired the tattoos

Rick's favourite MCU film is Infinity War, while his least love is Eternals. Ryan, on the other hand, likes to watch Captain America: Winter Soldier, Infinity War, and Endgame. Eternals and Iron Man 3 are his least favourite films.