Turongomi’s “Odimmo The Indomitable” to be staged on 14 March

Turongomi's latest production "Odimmo The Indomitable" is set to be staged at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 14 March.

The Drama will be staged in 3 slots 7:00, 7:45 and 8.30 pm respectively.

"Odimmo The Indomitable" is based on the life, journey and philosophy of Father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The production is said to be the first ever documentary dance theatre in the world, notes a press release.

The Production is metaphorically designed on a chess board depicting Bangabandhu as an indomitable spirit who established a sovereign nation.

The production is conceptualised, penned, designed and choreographed by Pooja Sengupta. While the music of the production is curated by Suman Sarkar.