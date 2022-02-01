‘Tura Tura’: Apeiruss collaborates with Ali Quli Mirza again

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:45 am

Sheikh Saami Mahmud, Ali Quli Mirza, and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Sheikh Saami Mahmud, Ali Quli Mirza, and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Apeiruss consists of two brothers- Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud, who are Bangladeshi EDM music producers, composers, and DJs.

They have once again collaborated with Ali Quli Mirza, an actor and singer from Mumbai in the new song 'Tura Tura' that came out on 28 January. 

Previously the three worked together in another music video 'Ishqam,' and that has crossed 100 million views. 

'Tura Tura' was composed and produced by Apeiruss and the lyrics were written by Raman K Jangwal and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud. 

"It's always a pleasure and excitement working with Apeiruss brothers," Ali said while making 'Tura Tura.'

"We finally finished it in Dubai and released it from there. I am so excited that they put some Bangla lyrics in it and I sang some Bangla lines. It's so fun working on a project like that. We have a few songs in the pipeline which we will release this year hopefully," he added.

Speaking about their experience, Shafi and Saami said, "After such a hit of 'Ishqam,' we knew we had to make more songs together and we finally were able to finish 'Tura Tura'. It's always fun working with Ali Quli Mirza because he understands what we want him to deliver.

We want to promote our language to a global and wider audience who are listening to Hindi and Punjabi songs. That's how we incorporated some Bangla lines in this song. I hope listeners will love this party song." 

Apeiruss brothers have worked in many Bollywood songs and have worked with artists such as Mika Singh, Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Shukriti, Pakriti, Gourov Dasgupta, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and many more. They have also worked on films like Golmaal Again, Kapoor & Sons, etc.

 

