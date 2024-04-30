Travis Kelce inks record $34M deal, becomes NFL's highest-paid Tight End

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)/Hindustan Times

In a year dominated by news of Taylor Swift reaching billionaire status, the NFL witnessed its own record-breaking deal. Travis Kelce secured a $34 million contract with the Chiefs, making him the highest-paid player in his position category.

Additionally, Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the team and celebrated his return to the NFL season with a video announcement on social media.

Confirming the renewed deal with their star player, Kansas City Chiefs official social media handle announced, "We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract."

"Feels great to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man." Kelce switched on his social butterfly mode to announce the big news.

"It's an honour and a pleasure, and I can't wait to get after it these next two years. Getting fired up for this year," he added. "We're back at it, baby. Chiefs forever!"

Patrick Mahomes, the best pal of Kelce and now Swift as well, also took the opportunity to congratulate his buddy on his biggest achievement yet. "I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!"

Both Kelce and Swift recently attended a charity event hosted by Mahomes in Las Vegas. The couple appeared deeply in love, with onlookers gushing over their 'genuine and blissful moments' filled with public displays of affection (PDA). Fans anticipating the Grammy winner's next leg of her Eras tour can stay updated, as she is set to kick off her new concert era starting in Paris in May.