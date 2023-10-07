Transgender woman crowned Miss Portugal for first time

07 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A transgender woman has won the Miss Portugal beauty pageant for the first time and will compete with another transgender woman for the Miss Universe title in El Salvador, Portuguese media reported Friday.

Marina Machete, a 28-year-old flight attendant, was awarded the Miss Portugal title on Thursday in Borba, in the southeastern Evora region.

"Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal," she wrote on social media before winning the title.

"For years it was not possible for me to participate and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists," she added.

In July, 22-year-old Dutchwoman Rikkie Kolle became the first transgender woman to win the Miss Netherlands title.

Machete and Kolle will succeed Angela Ponce of Spain, who became the first transgender candidate for the Miss Universe title in 2018.

