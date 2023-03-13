Transformers: Rise of the Beasts unveils new character posters

Splash

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:42 pm

Paramount has unveiled three new 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' posters, highlighting the movie's main Transformers: Optimus Prime (the leader of the Autobots), Autobot spy Mirage, and the new Optimus Primal.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released in cinemas worldwide on 9 June. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, and others.

Set in the 1990s, the story revolves around a conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons that is currently taking place on Earth. It is the seventh installment in the live-action series and the first Transformers film to be released in theaters since Bumblebee in 2018.

