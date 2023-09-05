Trailer out of kareena Kapoor's OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan'

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Photo: Collected
Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Photo: Collected

Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame is back with an intriguing crime thriller Jaane Jaan and is based in Kalimpong this time. Starring Kareena Kapoor as a single mom, Jaideep Ahlawat in a much slimmer avatar and Vijay Varma as a cop, Jaane Jaan looks very much like a promising story that revolves around the murder of Kareena's onscreen ex-husband. The project marks Kareena's OTT debut.

The trailer opens with Kareena's Mrs D'Souza, hiding a secret from her neighbour, played by Jaideep. Vijay plays a police officer who is in Kalimpong to investigate a case and his prime suspect is Mrs D'Souza herself. Mrs D'Souza has to ensure her secrets remain hidden from these two men. 

The film is the official adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It will be released on the occasion of Kareena's 41st birthday on September 21.

Talking about Jaane Jaan, director Sujoy Ghosh said, "Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do."

Sujoy Ghosh is known for directing thrillers like Kahaani and its second instalment, short film Ahalya, Badla and Bob Biswas. Kareena has promised Jaane Jaan will show her in a never-before-seen before avatar which has romance as well as thrill.

