Trailer of one of Angus Cloud's final film 'Your Lucky Day' features tribute to late actor

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The trailer of one of Angus Cloud's final films, Your Lucky Day, dropped on Friday, 6 September. This comes months after the Euphoria star's death at 25.

The film is a thriller where Angus is seen as a hostage taker named Sterling. The trailer shows him holding an elderly man, a lottery ticket winner, at gunpoint. He later engages in a shoot-out with an officer who was at the convenience store where the incident took place. "The witnesses must decide exactly how far they'll go—and how much blood they're willing to spill—for a cut of the $156 million," a synopsis of the film says.

Angus' co-stars in the film include Elliot Knight, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Jessica Garza. "He was not only an incredible actor, but he was an even better human. He was kind and humble and thoughtful and so deeply sincere," Jessica said, according to PEOPLE. "I am so grateful and honoured I had the chance to share a screen with him and [get] to know him."

Angus is honoured at the end of the Daniel Brown-directed film, with a message that reads, "For Angus." According to Daniel, his wife said Angus would be a great actor to be cast in the lead role.

"I had written the character based on people I had grown up with guys who sold drugs and would start fights with frat boys or their stepdads, but who were also super protective and loyal to their friends," he said. "[Cloud's] stories and outlook were so right on for the character, I just had to go for it."

According to the Alameda County coroner, Angus suffered acute intoxication from a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, Page Six reported. Angus's father, Conor Hickey, had died just two months before his passing,leaving him broken. Angus had been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his father was buried, a source said at the time.

