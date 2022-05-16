Trailer of 'Mujib' to premiere at Cannes 19 May

The trailer of the Bangladesh-India joint venture film based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life titled, "Mujib-The Making of a Nation," will premiere on 19 May at Cannes Film Festival.

Celebrated actor Arefin Shuvoo, who played the titular character of the film, is leaving Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the premiere of the trailer in France.

The trailer will premiere at Canne Film Market's Marché du film Marche du Film section.

Expressing his excitement over his Cannes debut, Arifin Shuvoo on Monday (16 May) said "I am going to Cannes festival for the first time. It feels surreal to me. It's a great honour for me and our country."

Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I am sharing this honour with all of my fans and people of Bangladesh who have made me Arifin Shuvoo, added the actor.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who starred as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud are also said to accompany Arefin Shuvo at Cannes Film Festival.

Moreover, the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting and other Indian members of the film will attend the premiere of the trailer in Cannes.

The film also stars Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, and Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed among others.

"Mujib: The making of a Nation" is slated to release in September.