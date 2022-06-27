'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain 19 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Paramount's all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 action flick "Top Gun" was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million.

Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, "Maverick" has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.