'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

Splash

Reuters
27 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office

Reuters
27 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 11:17 am
U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of &#039;Top Gun: Maverick&#039; in London, Britain 19 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters
U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain 19 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Paramount's all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 action flick "Top Gun" was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million.

Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, "Maverick" has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick / Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

1h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

1h | Brands
Bengal tiger numbers cannot be doubled in 10, 20 or even 100 years in any wilderness area of the world, let alone in Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Are we living in a fool’s world? Wild tiger number can’t be doubled in 10 or 20 years

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

20m | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

14h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

17h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion