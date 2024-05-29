Toofan's first track 'Laage Ura Dhura' releases on Shakib's 25th industry anniversary

The first song from Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty-starrer film "Toofan" was officially released on Tuesday (28 May).

The song titled "Lage Ura Dhura" came as a surprise to Shakib Khan fans as it was released on Shakib Khan's silver jubilee in the entertainment industry.

The song featured Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty with their electrifying chemistry.

The audience also caught a glimpse of singer and actor Pritam Hasan and the film's director Raihan Rafi.

"Toofan" is expected to be released on Eid-ul-Adha. It also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Masooma Nabila, and Jisshu Sengupta, amongst others.

As per the teaser, the plot explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.