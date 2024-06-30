'Toofan' takes US by storm with sold-out shows on day 1

Shakib Khan starrer film Toofan has captured the hearts of Bangladeshi audiences in the US as the film had sold out shows on the first day of screening on 28 June.

The film is scheduled to run for a week in 22 theatres across 12 states in the United States, including two in New York City, according to media reports

On its opening day, 10 theatres were packed to capacity.

The head of Bioscope Films Raj Hamid, also the film's distributor in the US, told Prothom Alo, "In the last six years, we have screened 45 films. Never have so many shows been sold out on the first day."

"We hope Toofan will break the record set by Poran in the US, which sold Tk2 lakhs worth of tickets. If the Jamaica Cine Complex hadn't been closed, we could have broken the record set by Hawa," he added.

Many eager fans were disappointed as they couldn't secure tickets due to the overwhelming demand, according to local reports.

Released during Eid-ul-Adha, the film is being shown in over 120 theatres in Bangladesh.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" has a stellar cast of Shakib Khan, Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila. It also features Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.

The plot explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.

