'Toofan' takes US by storm with sold-out shows on day 1

Splash

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:44 pm

Related News

'Toofan' takes US by storm with sold-out shows on day 1

Released during Eid-ul-Adha, the film is being shown in over 120 theatres in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:44 pm
Toofan poster. Photo: Collected
Toofan poster. Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan starrer film Toofan has captured the hearts of Bangladeshi audiences in the US as the film had sold out shows on the first day of screening on 28 June.

The film is scheduled to run for a week in 22 theatres across 12 states in the United States, including two in New York City, according to media reports

On its opening day, 10 theatres were packed to capacity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The head of Bioscope Films Raj Hamid, also the film's distributor in the US, told Prothom Alo, "In the last six years, we have screened 45 films. Never have so many shows been sold out on the first day."

"We hope Toofan will break the record set by Poran in the US, which sold Tk2 lakhs worth of tickets. If the Jamaica Cine Complex hadn't been closed, we could have broken the record set by Hawa," he added. 

Many eager fans were disappointed as they couldn't secure tickets due to the overwhelming demand, according to local reports.

Released during Eid-ul-Adha, the film is being shown in over 120 theatres in Bangladesh.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" has a stellar cast of Shakib Khan, Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila. It also features Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.

The plot explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.
 

Toofan / Shakib Khan / Toofan sales

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

1h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

53m | Videos
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

1h | Videos
In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

3h | Videos
VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

5h | Videos