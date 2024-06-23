'Toofan' to release in India this Friday

Bangladeshi film "Toofan," starring Shakib Khan, is making its international debut.

Director Raihan Rafi confirmed to the media that "Toofan" will hit West Bengal theatres on 28 June.

The decision to launch the film in India was driven by strong audience demand, with SVF, the Indian co-producer and distributor, playing a key role in the international release.

Anticipation is high, with industry experts predicting that "Toofan" could become a blockbuster in West Bengal and potentially break records in Bengali cinema.

Following its release on Eid Day in 129 theatres across Bangladesh, the film continues to attract growing crowds.

In addition to Shakib Khan, the movie also stars Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty, along with other talented actors like Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, and Chanchal Chowdhury.

Shakib Khan portrays the character of a gangster in this action-packed production.