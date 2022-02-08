Toma Mirza starrer song ‘Premer Laddu’ released

Splash

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:16 pm

The song was released on TM Records’ YouTube channel and official Facebook page on 6 February.

Reshmi Miraza added her euphonious voice to Toma Mira starrer song Premer Laddu. Photo: Courtesy
Reshmi Miraza added her euphonious voice to Toma Mira starrer song Premer Laddu. Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Toma Mirza appears in a glamorous avatar in TM Record's new song "Premer Laddu."

The song was released on TM Records' YouTube channel and official Facebook page on 6 February.

The song is produced by Farzana Munny.

Reshmi Mirza added her euphonious voice to the song written and composed by Kaushik Hossain Taposh.

Earlier, Reshmi's "Komola Shundori" was widely praised by audiences.

"Taposh wrote this song [Premer Laddu] within three minutes. I got emotional after watching the video of the song. Only TM couple can have the guts to feature a new artist like me in song with such a huge budget," shares Reshmi.

"I am thankful to TM Records. I hope this song will remain with audiences on every joyous event," she adds.

Popular Indian actors Sunny Leone and Nusrat Jahan featured in earlier songs of TM Records.

"I believe this is my best work till date. TM Records has already created a huge buzz. Each song of TM Records is an asset for Bangladesh," said Toma.

"So far audiences have seen me with a simple look. This time they will see me in a glamorous avatar," she added.

Watch the song here: 

 

 

