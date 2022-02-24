Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreate classic Spiderman meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has recreated the classic Spiderman meme ahead of the digital release of "Spiderman: No way Home."

Official twitter account of Spiderman has used the recreated meme to announce the digital release date of the film. 

 

"Of course, we got THE meme," read the caption of the post. 

Tom Holland also shared the meme on his Instagram account and captioned the post simply with three emoji's. 

The meme features the 1960s Spiderman cartoon where three replications of Spiderman are pointing at each other.  

Spiderman meme. Photo: Collected
Spiderman meme. Photo: Collected

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" featuring all the three Peter Parkers, played by Tom, Tobey and Andrew, has smashed the box office.

The cameo of Andrew and Tobey in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man has enthralled the fans all over the world.

The film is set to get digital release on 22 March.

