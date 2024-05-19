Tom Felton returns with Altered

Tom Felton, popularly known as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter,' will star as the lead in the $15 million action/sci-fi movie 'Altered.'

He will act alongside Richard Brake, Igor Jijikine, Aggy Adams and Liza Bugulova.

The film's story revolves around an alternate reality setting, where people have genetic enhancements. Protagonists Leon (played by Felton) and Chloe (played by Bugulova) fight for justice in a society divided by genetic differences and controlled by corrupt politicians.

Directing the film, Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, known for his work on titles such as, 'Iron Sky' said, "I wanted to create a film that's both entertaining and allows room for eye-opening themes to flourish."

The last film the actor starred in was 'Some Other Woman' in 2023. The new movie is set to release in early 2025.