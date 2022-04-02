Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Splash

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:02 pm

Related News

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

This year's Cannes Film Festival, its 75th edition, will run from May 17-28

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:02 pm
Cast member Tom Cruise poses in front the Eiffel Tower during the world premiere of the film &quot;Mission: Impossible - Fallout&quot; in Paris, France, 12 July, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Tom Cruise poses in front the Eiffel Tower during the world premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Paris, France, 12 July, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career, organisers said on Friday.

Thirty-six years since Cruise's cocky pilot Maverick soared into the sky, "Top Gun: Maverick", which sees the actor reprise the role that launched his career as a global action star, will begin its global cinema roll-out on 25 May after several pandemic-related delays.

Cruise, 59, was last at the Cannes festival, an annual glitzy industry event on the French Riviera, for his 1992 movie "Far and Away".

"Exactly thirty years later, on 18 May, 2022, the Festival de Cannes will pay him an exceptional tribute for his lifetime achievements," organisers said in a statement.

"On that special day, Tom Cruise will have an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch in the afternoon and will walk up the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the evening screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'."

This year's Cannes Film Festival, its 75th edition, will run from May 17-28.

Tom Cruise / Top Gun / Top Gun Maverick / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

2h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

6h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

1h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

2h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

5h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh