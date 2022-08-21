Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as sixth highest-grossing movie ever in US

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as sixth highest-grossing movie ever in US

Top Gun: Maverick has now made a new record. The film has surpassed the box office collection of the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:06 pm
Top Gun: Maverick breaks Avengers: Infinity War&#039;s box office record. Photo: Collected
Top Gun: Maverick breaks Avengers: Infinity War's box office record. Photo: Collected

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year in May and received great response from the public. Now the film has become the sixth-highest grosser at the US box office. Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War's box office collection.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking Infinity War which made $678 million at the box office. Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has generated more than $700 million -- and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date.

Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) make out the list of the top five films in US ever.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year. The film has also surpassed Titanic as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

The film has been a box office power since its release in May, as it made $160.5 million on the opening weekend. For 10 weeks, the film remained in the top five of the weekend rankings. It is Tom's first film to gross more than $100 million in a single weekend and to top $1 billion globally.

Tom Cruise / Top Gun Maverick

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings