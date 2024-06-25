Tom Cruise's daughter Suri ditches father's last name for her graduation

Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, has adopted a new last name.

During her graduation from LaGuardia High School in New York City last Friday, the 18-year-old chose to go by "Suri Noelle" instead of Suri Cruise.

She also used this name earlier in the year for a high school production of the jukebox musical "Head Over Heels," Los Angeles Times.

Noelle is the middle name of her mother, Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise also missed Suri's graduation weekend, opting to spend Saturday with celebrities at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London, where he is filming another "Mission: Impossible" instalment.

Suri was born in 2006, just before her parents got married. The couple, known as TomKat, stayed together until 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce.

During the divorce, Cruise faced rumours of abandoning Suri.

In a 2013 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Publishing, Cruise stated, "The assertion that I 'abandoned' Suri after my divorce is patently false. I have in no way cut Suri out of my life — whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise."

Cruise explained that he and then 6-year-old Suri "spoke on the phone nearly every day" and that he "regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life."

Cruise also has two other children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom he adopted with Nicole Kidman. Last year, he was seen in public with Bella and Connor, reportedly for the first time in 15 years.

